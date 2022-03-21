news, local-news,

West Wimmera's immense talent was on display on Saturday, when they defeated Horsham Saints Black by 77 runs to claim the C Grade premiership The Warriors batted first, losing both their openers for single figures. Skipper James Crowhurst arrived at number three and played a captain's knock of 37 before departing at the hands of Brody Devlin, with the score at 5-100. READ MORE: During that time Ash Dickinson compiled a handy 20 to keep the score ticking over, while Jobe Dickinson also added 11 at number six. Effective bowling by the Saints ensured the Warriors weren't able to score quickly and reasonably frequent wickets limited them to a total of 141 off 39.1 overs. Bailey McQueen scored a late cameo of 17, while Devlin's 3-22 were the Saints' best figures. Ben Sleep and Alias Danaha claimed two wickets each. Still runs on the board in a grand final are invaluable and the Warriors already had the wood over the Saints from their T20 grand final win, early this year. The Saints got off to a horror start and were 3-0 early in the piece, thanks to the bowling of Bailey Zimmermann and Crowhurst. Danaha occupied the crease for his 15, but when he was dismissed with the score at 5-40 the Saints' chances were looking slim. Karl Goodwin was looking in good touch, before a Jeremy Weeks' ball brought him undone for 17. Skipper Kingsley Dalgleish dug in for the Saints, but he couldn't stem the flow of wickets at the other end. In the end the Saints were dismissed for 64 off 30.4 overs. The final wicket was a Bailey McQueen caught and bowled, much to the delight of the travelling Nhill supporters. Zimmermann, McQueen and Dickinson all finished with two wickets apiece, while Dalgleish was unbeaten on 12. At the presentation, Crowhurst was rewarded with the Player of the Final award for his efforts with both bat and ball. He snared 1-11 off five overs to go with his earlier match-high score of 37. In the end the Warriors were deserving C Grade premiers after going the entire season undefeated. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

