Deadline extended for the Natimuk Show colouring in competition

THE Wimmera Mail-Times and the Natimuk Agricultural and Pastoral Society have joined forces to create a colouring-in competition with a difference. The 130th iteration of the Natimuk Show is mixing the traditional art attraction with the biggest news item of the decade. Multiple prizes are on offer for the best entry in five age categories: Pre-school, Prep-Grade 3, Grade 4-6, Youth 13-8 years and Open Adult. READ MORE: Student on work placement gained 'valuable experience' Grab your entry form from the March 18 edition of The Wimmera Mail-Times or download it here. Entries must be delivered to The Wimmera Mail-Times front office (185 Baillie St, Horsham) by 5pm Wednesday, March 23. The Natimuk Show is on Saturday, March 26, at the Natimuk Showgrounds (48 Jory St, Natimuk) from 8am. NEWS: Horsham mech-tech student wins Vice-Chancellors Award Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ben.fraser/7dbcad18-9cc7-4f0a-bc81-b2ca87d49238.jpg/r0_135_512_424_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg