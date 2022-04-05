news, local-news,

Noradjuha-quantong's Senior footballers have boosted their scoring firepower in their quest for the 2022 Horsham District Football Netball League premiership. The Bombers flew through season 2021, winning the minor premiership without dropping a game. In 2022, they have added former Southern Mallee Giants star forward Brock Orval and ex-Donald goalkicker Trent Grant to their line-up; without losing many players. "Brock's recovering from a knee from last year but he is ahead of time and he'll play in the first couple of weeks and Trent Grant has come over from Donald," Bombers' co-coach Damian Cameron said. "Brock especially, he's a massive professional with the things he does off field, it's no surprise why he's such a good footballer." Despite their perfect season in 2021, Cameron said the signings would help with their scoring deficiencies. "We probably weren't a huge scoring team, so we've added a bit of goal-scoring power to our squad from last year which will probably help a bit," he said. "Defensively we were quite good and our midfield's really solid, we've got a lot of contributors through there. "But adding a bit of goal-scoring power, if we can get everything right that we did last year and have that we'll be pretty hard to beat I think." Cameron was announced joint coach in late 2021 alongside 2021 coach Gareth Hose. So far he has been enjoying working with Hose in his new role. "It eases the load mentally a little bit and me being a playing coach it works well having a an off-field coach as well," he said. "I think it'll work really well especially once we get into full flight." As can be expected the bar has been set high for the Bombers in 2021. "What we've spoken about so far is obviously we want to play finals but our aim is probably to be in the top-half of those finals teams," Cameron said. "If we can finish top two or three, at this stage that's our goal, which will give us a crack at trying to do something special."

