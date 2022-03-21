news, local-news,

On Saturday March 19 2022, after a long time of lockdowns preventing Bro Melecio attending Lowan Lodge 107, he was finally able to do his second degree. Visitors were received from Wimmera Lodge 70 (Horsham) and Dimboola Lodge 144 and a great night was had by all. The second degree is the second step in the three degrees in Freemasonry, which is a progressive organisation. A delicious festive board was provided by members which was well received by all present. Freemasonry is an organisation of good men supporting each other their families and the community.

