Homers White have taken home the HCA 2021-22 Under 14 premiership in triumphant style, with a stirring 20 run win over the Dunmunkle Renegades. After winning the toss and electing to bat first, the Pigeons lost Ollie Inkster early, however fellow opener Max Inkster combined with Harrison Hoffman for a 15 run partnership to steady the ship. Rising star Hoffman, fresh from winning both the Under 14 Champion Batter and Bowler awards, then combined with Levi Munyard, 14 (15), for a dominant 42 run partnership. Hoffman would finish the game unbeaten on 14 (23), and the key duo left the Pigeons in a strong position at 3-62 when Munyard was dismissed. READ MORE: However the game wasn't out of the Renegades' reach yet, as a flurry of wickets opened the door; suddenly Homers were 5-64. However, strong contributions from Zac Van Buuren, 20 (17), and Angus Norton, 10 (22) pushed their side's total into the nineties. Homers finished on 7-94, with Riley Downer the pick of the Renegades' attack, snaring 2-10, while Max Sudholz, Jake Maher and Hugh Weidemann all took one wicket each. In response, the Renegades' runchase struggled to gather steam as the Pigeons took regular wickets, puncturing the Renegades batting lineup with ease. It was a team effort, with wickets shared around; Oliver Potter (2-7) was the only bowler to take two wickets. Levi Munyard, Ollie Inkster, Harrison Hoffman, Zac Van Buuren, Hunter Fereday, Angus Norton and Jack Hobbs all took one apiece, as the Renegades were all out for 74 in just over 16 overs. For top scoring with an unbeaten 20 and notching a wicket - dismissing the Renegades highest scorer - Zac Van Buuran (right) was declared man of the match on a memorable day.

