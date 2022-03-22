news, local-news,

The multitude of unique cultures which makes up the Wimmera will be on display as part of 2022's Harmony Week celebrations. Harmony Week is a celebration of Australia's cultural diversity that begins on Monday, March 21. The week includes the United Nations International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination. Various groups around Horsham will hold events as part of Harmony Week, including Horsham College, which saw activities and traditional dancing performed by the school's Karen students. The Wimmera Development Association in partnership with Oasis Wimmera and Horsham Neighbourhood House will host 'A Taste of the World' event at Jellybeans Playgroup on March 22, 10am to 1pm. The event will bring together a unique mix of cultures, including authentic Ethiopian Coffee preparation by Horsham's Ayantu Diasa, Hijab demonstrations, a Nepalese Fashion Show and Henna Tattooing. READ MORE: A gold coin donation will be required for entry. Wimmera Development Association settlement services manager Sara Barron said Harmony Week 2022's theme was 'Connecting through Culture'. "It has become somewhat of a tradition for WDA Settlement Services and Oasis Wimmera to combine forces in the celebration of Cultural Diversity Week and Harmony Day," she said. "Our celebrations are always full of energy, colour and incredible food. This year wewanted to celebrate the event with Oasis and Jellybeans members at Jellybeans' new home, Horsham Neighbourhood House. "With the difficulties of the past couple of years and the humanitarian atrocities that have been happening across the globe, notably in Ukraine at the moment, it feels particularly pertinent to celebrate the importance of humanity, humility and the fact that 'everyone belongs'. Global change starts at the local level." On Thursday, March 24, from 11am to 2pm, the Centre for Participation will host a special Harmony Week celebration including traditional costumes, food and a screening of the Wimmera - Celebrating Diversity film. OTHER NEWS: Centre for Participation migrant liaison officer and Wimmera Filipino-Australian club vice-president Cecile Vence said the event looked to acknowledge the uniqueness of each individual. "When you talk of harmony, the first thing that comes to mind is a sense of belonging, unity and oneness," she said. "It is going out of your way to embrace the uniqueness of each person, regardless of race, age, sex or religion." Ms Vence, born in the Philippines, migrated to Australia six years ago. She said community groups such as the Oasis Wimmera and the Centre for Participation were invaluable in gaining a sense of social inclusion. "Having Harmony Day gives us the opportunity to connect with the community and be involved. That is where it makes your settlement even better when you connect with people," she said. "Being new to this country, I did not know anyone or have any relatives so I felt isolated. You want to reach out but your don't know where to go. "My way of being grateful for how they have helped me is to help others."

