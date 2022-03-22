news, local-news,

140,000 travel vouchers will be up for grabs as the Victorian Travel Voucher Scheme goes live once again at 2pm on Wednesday. The Victorian Travel Voucher Scheme provides successful applicants with a $200 reimbursement when expenses of more than $400 are incurred across accommodation, attraction and experiences. Vouchers are limited to one per household. To be eligible, travellers must stay in paid accommodation including hotels, motels, serviced apartments, caravan parks and campsites for a minimum of two consecutive nights. Those that secure a voucher can claim expenses incurred during the program travel period of 8 April and 27 May 2022. The 140,000 vouchers to be released are in addition to the 10,000 travel vouchers made available exclusively to eligible seniors via a ballot last week, with 34,047 eligible applications made. Grampians Tourism chief executive Marc Sleeman said historically the travel vouchers had worked to drive visitation to certain locations. OTHER NEWS: "We welcome any initiative by the state government to drive visitation through quieter periods of the year," he said. "This round of vouchers supports other demographics to visit regional Victoria which is a bonus as well." To date, more than $159 million has been spent under the Victorian travel voucher program on accommodation, tours and experiences across the state. Minister for Tourism, Sport and Major Events Martin Pakula said Victoria has some of the best destinations and attractions in the world. "We're encouraging Victorians to discover something new and also support local businesses and jobs," he said. "Victorians have embraced travel vouchers, and this fourth round of the program gives them another chance to experience the best our state has to offer." To apply for a Victorian travel voucher when applications open, visit vic.gov.au/business-stimulus-package. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Wimmera Mail-Times, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling your stories. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

