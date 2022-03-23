news, local-news,

Horsham's Jelly Beans playgroup celebrated Australia's diversity with a Harmony Week event at Horsham Neighbourhood House on Tuesday. The Taste of the World event collaborated between WDA Settlement Services, Oasis Wimmera and Horsham Neighbourhood House. Attendees were treated to authentic Ethiopian Coffee prepared by Ayantu Disasa, a new Horsham resident, as well a hijab demonstrations, a Nepalese fashion show and henna tattooing. A spectacular buffet of food from across the world was also on offer, featuring dishes from Ethiopian bread to Turkish rice and gorgeous Indian curries prepared by Horsham Masala. A screening of 'Celebrating Diversity' was also held; Wimmera community groups put the film together. READ MORE: Sara Barron, WDA Settlement Services Manager, said the event was essential to WDA's calendar. "It has become somewhat of a tradition for WDA Settlement Services and Oasis Wimmera to combine forces in the celebration of Cultural Diversity Week and Harmony Day," Ms Barron said. "This is such an important week for us to celebrate the diversity of our communities in the Wimmera and 'Connect through Culture'. "Our celebrations are always full of energy, colour and incredible food! "This year, we wanted to celebrate the event with Oasis and Jellybeans members at Jellybeans' new home, Horsham Neighbourhood House. MORE NEWS: With the difficulties of the past couple of years and the humanitarian atrocities happening across the globe, notably in Ukraine at the moment, it feels particularly pertinent to celebrate the importance of humanity, humility and the fact that 'everyone belongs'. "Global change starts at the local level." Oasis Wimmera president and Jellybeans Playgroup coordinator Anubha Jalla Das said the event was delightful. "Today we are celebrating Cultural Diversity Week and Harmony Day in a special 'Taste of The World' event at Jellybeans - full of great people, delicious food, incredible coffee, performance and play," Ms Jalla Das said. OTHER NEWS: "To bring these communities together to celebrate is an honour and a joy for me!" Horsham Neighbourhood House manager Charlie Helyar said the house was designed for events such as this. "My vision for Horsham Neighbourhood House is to provide a safe, vibrant and inclusive community house, that provides meaningful services, celebrates diversity and supports our most vulnerable community members," Mr Helyar said. "Jellybeans Playgroup is totally at home here, and it's incredible to see the place come to life with so much activity and colour." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

