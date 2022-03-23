news, local-news,

Horsham Little Athletics representatives put on a solid display at Victoria's 2022 State Track and Field Championships at Albert Park. Nine Horsham athletes made the trek to South Melbourne on March 12-13 to compete in a range of events against the best in Victoria. READ MORE: Piper Knorpp excelled in the Girl's Under 11 shotput, throwing 8.40 metres to finish fourth overall, while Sebastian Le Roux finished fifth overall in shotput in the Boy's Under 16, with a throw of 13.06 metres. Warracknabeal's Charlie Inkster had a day out, recording top-ten finishes in the Under 16 Girl's hurdles, long jump and triple jump. She recorded a time of 15.29 seconds in the 90-metre hurdles (fifth) and jumped 5.53 metres in the long jump (sixth) and 9.40 metres in the triple jump (8th). Isla Hiscock earned two top-ten finishes in the Under 13 division thanks to her immense speed; she seventh in the 200 metres clocking in at 27.94 seconds and 10th in the 200 metre hurdles in a time of 31.75 seconds. Asha Meek (discuss), Ella Hearn (long jump), Luke White (400 metres and 1500 metres), Peter White (800 metres and shot put) and Indi Finn (70 metres and 200 metres) all performed to a high standard in their respective events. Horsham Little Athletics coordinator Nigel Binney was full of praise for all the Horsham competitors. "Out of approximately 15,000 athletes across the state, only the top 24 in age group/event get to the state championships," Binney said. "It's an awesome effort, and they should all be proud of their achievement. "Our athletes embraced the occasion. A few were understandably a bit nervous, but everyone gave their best. MORE NEWS: "Some returned with personal bests. The combination of a world class track, stiff competition and adrenaline tends to bring out top performances. "Regardless of their placing, we're just super-proud of every single one of them." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

