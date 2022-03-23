news, local-news,

THREE Horsham apprentices have been honoured for their hard work at the 2022 Master Builders Victoria Regional Apprentice of the Year awards. Of the three winners, Mitchell Crough was awarded the Ballarat Apprentice of the Year Future Builder award, Zachary Walter was awarded the Ballarat Apprentice of the Year Developing Leader award and Mark hunter won the Ballarat Chairperson's award. More than 100 people attended the awards ceremony, held at the Ballarat Mercure Hotel to celebrate the work of western Victorian trade apprentices during a difficult year. Skillinvest Carpentry training coordinator Glenn Powell said the organisation was proud of Horsham's strong showing at the awards night. READ MORE: "We are incredibly proud of these young men, who have put in an amazing effort learning their trade, the recognition is well deserved," he said. "This is the third year that a Skillinvest student has been recognised at these awards but the first year that our students have taken out all three top awards, a fantastic achievement for not only our students but our trainers who are passionate about teaching the next generation of carpenters." Apprentices were nominated by their TAFEs and trade organisations, and those nominated as best overall attended an interview with a panel of judges. Master Builders Victoria chief executive Rebecca Casson congratulated Mitchell, Zachary and Mark on their award win. "Take it from me; building and construction apprenticeships are a highly valued entry route into our industry," she said. "It is wonderful to recognise the next generation of Ballarat apprentices who have chosen to pursue fulfilling and rewarding careers in the building and construction industry."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/116423175/2a863d13-c180-4551-837f-8b4a9ec0a62e.png/r0_51_768_485_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg