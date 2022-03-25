news, local-news,

AFTER a number of false starts, Human Nature are hoping to finish the Australian tour they started two years ago. The coronavirus pandemic has stalled the tour a number of times over the last two years. Toby, Phil and brothers, Andrew and Mike Tierney will restart the tour in Tasmania on April 20 before arriving at the Horsham Town Hall on May 1 for two headline shows. Read more: Birthday milestone for Natimuk bowler Founding member Michael Tierney said the group will head to a lot of regional places for the first time. "I have been trying to remember if we have been to Bendigo," he said. "Not that I can recall, so it will be great to there get and play for the first time. "It was two years ago when the tour first got called off. Last year we were halfway through and it was called off again. This time we have fingers crossed we will hit the (Bendigo) stage. "We have found when doing this tour, it has been great to get out with a lot of really fun audiences who are appreciative to have entertainment back in town. "It was a shame we were shut down half way through when we were about to (visit) regional Victoria. It was disappointing." Read more: Yoorrook Justice Commission coming to Horsham, Halls Gap After forming in 1989, Human Nature is celebrating 32 years together with a stripped back show that traces their history. "It is us and one musician doing acoustic versions with stories of how we got together in high school," Tierney said. "(Back) then we were singing together for fun just a cappella stuff. We got a record deal as we all left high school. "It's great to have that history. People have grown up with us, and know a lot of the songs." Tierney said the longevity of the band came back to doing what they love to do. "We are lucky we all still enjoy performing and are doing something we love for a job," he said. "There are not a lot of jobs where you get to do what you were doing as a kid. "It was a little less enjoyable over the last two years. We didn't know how long could be until we could take to a stage again." Visit ww.gotix.com.au for tickets. The tour will also visit the Ulumbarra Theatre in Bendigo on April 29, the Lighthouse Theatre in Warrnambool on May 6 and 7, the Wendouree Performing Arts Centre in Ballarat on May 20 and 21 and the Albury Entertainment Centre on July 2 and 3.

