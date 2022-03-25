news, local-news,

After terrorising Wimmera opponents for years, Drung South Tennis Club's Dylan Emmerson will move to the sunshine state in the coming weeks to further his tennis career. The 24-year-old Pennant star is packing up his things and heading to Queensland to take up a coaching role at the Baseline Tennis Academy in Cairns. READ MORE: Emmerson told the Wimmera Mail-Times that he has been "looking forward to moving to QLD for quite a while". "So it's good to kill two birds with one stone as they say," Emmerson said. "To do what I really want to do for work and live up there as well." Emmerson currently works as an IT professional in Horsham and also coaches tennis with Central Wimmera Tennis Association president Jeremy Quast. It was largely thanks to Quast that Emmerson first discovered his passion for coaching tennis and then was able to secure the coaching position in Cairns. "I've been working for Jeremy for the last two years and that's when I realised I can coach tennis and it is fun and enjoyable," Emmerson said. "Jeremy showed me the ropes. "I didn't think it was possible when I was a kid and to be honest I wasn't very good at tennis when I was a kid. "When I went on holidays up to Cairns I got in contact with a guy up there called Wayne Fielder who's in charge of the tennis academy. I gave Jeremy Quast as a reference and Wayne called Jeremy and he put in a good word for me." Saturday's Central Wimmera Tennis pennant grand final will act as a swansong for Emmerson, whose Drung South Purple team goes in as underdogs against St Michael's. Emmerson has had a sublime two years on-court only losing one singles game and winning the most games by a Men's Pennant player in 2021-22. He is eager ahead of Saturday's decider. "I was surprised we got into the grand final," he laughed. "We're just going to go out there and enjoy it. "I love playing with a crowd. I'm just going to enjoy playing in front of everyone for last time. MORE NEWS: "They're just a good team at Drung South." Although he will predominantly be coaching in Cairns, Emmerson has no intention of hanging up the racquet. He plans to continue his playing career and hopes that Saturday isn't the last time he pulls on the Drung South Uniform. "That's where it all started so hopefully when I visit family, if I can I'd love to fill in once every season for old time's sake," he said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128797359/b1d50e2b-aa7f-4fa0-85e8-7f0d46cfaf1f.JPG/r879_204_4529_2266_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg