The owner of a Horsham motel praised a quick-thinking off-duty nurse after a car collided with the side of the building. At about 2pm on Wednesday, March 23, the 40-year-old driver of a Ford Territory crashed into a rear storage room of the May Park Comfort Inn while travelling down Baillie Street. The male patient is in a stable condition, Ambulance Victoria confirmed. An Ambulance Victoria spokesperson said following the accident, the male had to be airlifted to the Alfred Hospital with upper-body injuries. READ MORE: Ms Dahlenberg said the nurse had provided first aid to the driver and kept him stable before the arrival of emergency services. "The community-mindedness was amazing," she said. The crash caused significant damage to a wall at the motel and downed a wooden power pole on the corner of Baillie Street and May Park Terrace. The vehicle has since been removed from the site of the motel, with remedial works occurring across the afternoon to clean up the damage from the collision. Baillie Street and May Park Terrace have been reopened to traffic. Temporary supports have been provided for the damaged room, which was unoccupied, as engineers assess if the collision caused any structural damage.

