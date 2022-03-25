news, local-news,

Horsham's newest Australian citizens were welcomed with a citizenship ceremony at the Civic Centre on Wednesday afternoon. The ceremony was particularly special as it took place during Harmony Week, a time to celebrate Australia's diversity and multiculturalism. The freshly-minted Aussies have migrated from Thailand, the Philippines and the United Kingdom. They are Klo Lwe Moo Doh Soe, Daniel Laing, Cecilia Vence, Kim Vence, Shaun Vence, Vilarbie Vence and Stacy Vence READ MORE: Mr Lew Moo Doh Soe said it felt "great" to be an Australian citizen after being in Australia for eight years. Mr Laing hails from Aberdeen in Scotland, and said he as "really pleased" with the ceremony. "I'm happy to get it done," he said, noting it was the "landscape, the people and the way of life" that lured him to Australia. Mr Laing said he was yet to pick an AFL team. "The ball's the wrong shape for me," he joked. MORE NEWS: Ms Vence said the feeling after the ceremony was "overwhelming" after spending the past six years in Australia. "We feel grateful and thankful for all the wonderful blessings that we have here," Ms Vence said. "Since the first day that we arrived, Australia has demonstrated an openness to diversity and multiculturalism and that for me is huge. "A sense of belonging was there right from the start.. It's been a wonderful journey. "This is a land where you can be who you want to be, and if you can dream it, you can go for it." OTHER NEWS: Cr Gulline said Harmony Week was a time to come together to celebrate our vibrant multicultural society. "This region has a successful history of welcoming and integrating people from all over the world," Cr Gulline said. This week's ceremony featured the colour orange which represents Harmony Week. Orange signifies social communication and meaningful conversations. It also relates to the freedom of ideas and encouragement of mutual respect, Ms Gulline said. "We are part of a diverse multicultural nation and it is our Australian citizenship, whether by birth or choice, and our Australian values that forms the common bond that unites us," she said. "We have different backgrounds, different experiences and different cultures. Yet we are one nation and we are all Australians."

