Harmony Day 2022: Cultures come together at Centre for Participation

news, local-news,

A film by Horsham residents showcasing a wide array of cultural dancing and music was played to a packed house on Thursday, as part of the city's Harmony Week celebrations. On Thursday, March 24, the Centre for Participation in partnership with the Wimmera Development Association hosted current and former students of its English language program as part of its Harmony Week get-together. The event saw a screening of Wimmera - Celebrating Diversity, a film created by the Wimmera Development Association which stars Horsham community members performing traditional cultural dances. The film, which was in development for two years, was produced as an alternative to a live performance due to the impacts of the COVID pandemic. Centre for Participation chief executive Robbie Millar said the creation of the film made brought together the centre's English language cohort. "It was a really good opportunity - a lot of our students and staff took part in it. Given COVID made it shift in the way it was delivered," he said. "I think it was actually a better opportunity because they were able to continue to engage with each other as a group and create something that can be long-lasting." Through its various classes and volunteer programs the Centre for Participation has been a meeting point for many in Horsham's migrant community. Mr Millar said Harmony Week was a special occasion to celebrate the contribution Horsham's newest residents made to the town. "It is really about connecting people and sharing stories. For us at the Centre for Participation, everything we do is about getting people to participate and be involved and connected," he said. "We know that harmony and harmonious communities do that a lot better. "Diversity, in particular, brings new ideas and people. New ideas shift our culture and the way we live. A vibrant and inclusive culture in our community is really critical to the fabric of what our community is about. READ MORE: "Without it, our communities will stagnate and decline. The more you grow diversity the more people want to live here and take part in a really inclusive and harmonious society." The event also saw international food catering and traditional Ethiopian coffee preparation. Horsham Rural City Council mayor Robyn Gulline was also in attendance and said cultural diversity was important for helping Horsham thrive. "We watched their dance performance again today and it is just wonderful to see the colour and vibrancy. They are so excited to be in Australia, they just love it here," she said. "You can't help but be smiling and happy when you are around them, they are just so happy and positive and they really do cherish every minute they are here in Australia. "Every one of us has a story. We have people from different nationalities in our history. Each one of us is unique and we need to be celebrating our uniqueness because that is what makes us Australia the fabulous place it is." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

