Students embrace pedal power for Ride2School Day

news, local-news,

MORE than 80 bicycles and five scooters made their way through the gates of Holy Trinity Lutheran College on Friday, March 25, for the college's Ride2School Day event. Ride2School Day is a national event which invites students and parents to forgo cars for pedal power, starting healthy habits for the future. The day also focuses on road safety, including the importance of wearing a helmet and being safe around other road users. For the event, students from Holy Trinity Lutheran College formed a convoy of bikes and scooters from the helipad down to the school. READ MORE: This comes as the state government expands its Bike Ed program to include students from grade one to year eight. The program, which was previously only available to grade five and six students, teaches students safe riding behaviour and road safety. Minister for Roads and Safety Ben Carroll said Bike Ed had some important lessons and habits for children to learn. "We're expanding our Bike Ed program to reach students grade one to year eight - ensuring more Victorian kids are educated about cycling safety," he said. "The Bike Ed program uses practical, on the bike lessons to ensure young riders have the skills to ride safely and older students have the ability and confidence to ride independently. "Ride2School Day is an excellent opportunity for families to consider a safe way to travel - while also staying active." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/116423175/abb09b2d-c4e2-4ca7-b391-747876278edd.JPG/r0_319_5568_3465_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg