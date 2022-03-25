news,

Details: Bed 4 Bath 2 Cars 2 $899,000 AGENCY: Wes Davidson Real Estate CONTACT: Robert Doolan on 0419 440 617 INSPECT: By appointment This truly unique home is in a prime central location opposite the beautiful botanical gardens. Set so close to the prestigious and tightly held city gardens estate is sure to impress. The main bedroom is on the ground floor, as is the large family room at the front of the home and a second lounge at the rear. The spacious timber kitchen and dining area, powder room and office are handy to the direct access through the double garage entry point. Up on the second storey there are three large bedrooms, all with built-in robes. There is a small sitting area at the top of the stairs, which makes an ideal homework space. As well as the family bathroom on this level, there is also a balcony to one of the bedrooms. Set on a very manageable allotment of approx. 399 square metres, this home is easy care, and looks the goods. You're just a short walk to Horsham CBD and the Wimmera River as well.

