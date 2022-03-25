newsletters, weekly-wrap-summary,

One of the few things that is even more remarkable than Ash Barty's stellar list of achievements on the tennis court - and the cricket pitch - is the way in which she has handled her fame and become an admirable role model for people of all races, ages and genders. At a time when some elite athletes seem to be vying to outdo each other when it comes to arrogance and entitlement, the young woman who has become "our Ash" has consistently shown respect to others - including her opponents and sports officials, and a welcome degree of humility, courtesy, and restraint. While never undervaluing her remarkable talents, Ms Barty has never claimed special treatment because of her gifts and has always credited the people around her - her devoted team - for their contribution to her success. She has made the point time and time again that talent alone was never going to be enough; that the price of victory is being willing to do the hard slog in training and behind the scenes. There are good days and bad days and you have to show up regardless. These are valuable lessons that too many of us have either forgotten or never learnt in the first place. It is humbling to be reminded of these core values by a remarkable women who is literally retiring at the top of her game at the age of 25. While Ms Barty's decision to step away from her chosen sport has come as a shock to many given her recent successes, those close to her were aware of the toll her dedication to tennis had taken on her family life. And, while it is a disappointment for sports lovers whose hearts lifted every time they saw her step out onto the court, it is a decision all of us will respect. Ms Barty does not have to keep on winning grand slams to be an inspiration and a role model. She has nothing left to prove in that area and has said she is now ready to spend more time at home and "enjoy life as Ash Barty the person, not Ash Barty the athlete". "Success for me is knowing I've given it absolutely everything I can," she said. "I know how much work it takes to bring the best out of yourself. I've said it to my team multiple times, I just don't have that in me anymore." That is not an admission of failure; it is a cogent explanation of just how difficult it is to be the best in the world in one of the most hotly contested sporting arenas on the planet. Ms Barty's achievements are remarkable and include winning three major singles titles - the French Open, Wimbledon, and this year's Australian Open - in just four years. The Wimbledon victory in 2021 was the culmination of a lifetime dream and bookended her almost equally remarkable Wimbledon junior title almost exactly a decade before. Her Australian Open win was the first by an Australian since Chris O'Neil 44 years ago in 1978. Who could forget the composure, skill, and dedication she displayed during that event? At the height of the controversy over Novak Djokovic's expulsion and the Omicron wave Ms Barty gave Australians a reason to cheer - and, yet again, an object lesson in grace under pressure. It was also a personal high water mark: "That [the Australian Open] just feels like my perfect way to celebrate what an amazing journey my tennis career has been". Speaking on Thursday Ms Barty made it very clear that she now wants to pursue other dreams of which she said she had many. While, at this point, none of us knows what her future holds, our world number one has a nation behind her that wishes her, and her fiancé and partner Garry Kissick, every happiness and good thing in the years to come. This will not be the last we hear of from this remarkable Australian.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XBxJDq6WLub2UphQ8wEq23/7375976c-47b5-43e1-9202-7505e0b26c07.jpg/r4_384_6397_3996_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg