When the clocks strikes 7.30pm on Tuesday night, forget about MAFS or SAS Australia, the real action will take place live as Josh Frydenberg delivers his federal budget speech. The Treasurer won't be wearing a hip Liberal Party polo shirt or flanked by blue billboards. But hey, he might as well be, for the overtly political tone and intent of his address will otherwise give it away. Yes, all federal budgets are political, but some are more political than others. This will be one such budget. Prime Minister Scott Morrison used the federal budget in April 2019 as a springboard into a campaign which ended in surprise victory over Labor's Bill Shorten. Mr Morrison will be praying Tuesday's fiscal update leads to the same outcome in less than two month's time. Ironically, we might get that announcement this Friday. The rationale for a pre-election budget is simple. Budgets might not deliver the "bounce" they once did, but they do provide the government of the day with a preciously rare opportunity to hog national media and capture the public's attention while selling their vision for the nation. Flashy spending announcements, such as hip-pocket relief for households, can offer a welcome distraction or circuit-breaker from prickly issues a government might be struggling to shake. It's not hard to see the attraction for Mr Morrison, who will enter the federal election campaign as the clear underdog, according to pollsters and bookmakers. A pre-election budget is clever politics. But voters are right to feel cynical about the timing. And they are entitled to question if the billions in spending unveiled on Tuesday night is designed to benefit the nation's pandemic rebound and long-term economic prospects - or the Coalition's short-term political hopes? The Coalition correctly abandoned fiscal restraint and spent unprecedented sums to save jobs and livelihoods during the pandemic. This budget had been touted as a return to normality. But events have once again intervened, including the devastating floods and a war in Ukraine, causing the government to consider further emergency relief. One-off payments of $250 for pensioners and a temporary reduction in the fuel excise are reportedly among the options on the table. To be clear, governments should be free and able to respond when circumstances change. But with a federal election looming so near on the horizon, voters should question who the government is really trying to help.

