Holy Trinity athletics carnival 2022 | PHOTOS

Students at Holy Trinity Lutheran College spent Tuesday, Thursday and Friday enjoying sunshine and sizzling competition in the school's annual athletics carnival. Students in the junior school played novelty games and competed on Tuesday, students from middle school competed on Thursday, while on Friday it was the senior school's chance to shine. From the students who were just out to have a go to those who were out to shatter records, a lively atmosphere descended on Dudley Cornell Park. All four school houses competed to get the most points to earn their name on the trophy.

