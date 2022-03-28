Lower Norton grassfire destroys shipping container, threatens property

news, local-news,

UPDATE, 4:20pm The site of a fire at Lower Norton has been made safe, after fire threatened a nearby house on Nurrabiel Road on Monday afternoon, CFA was notified at 13:37 to reports of a fire at Lower Norton-Nurrabiel Rd, according to a CFA spokesperson. "On arrival crews found a shipping container on fire and a grass fire of approximately 5 acres heading towards a house," the spokesperson said. "Firefighters prevented the grassfire from spreading to the house and a nearby hayshed, however the shipping container that was used for storage received some damage." A stop was put on the incident at 14:53. The cause will be investigated. Six CFA vehicles responded from Horsham, Natimuk, Wonwondah, and Noradjuha brigades and from Grampians Group. EARLIER, 2:20pm Emergency services are on scene battling a grassfire at Lower Norton on Monday afternoon on Nurrabiel Road. The Wimmera Mail-Times understands a property has been threatened by the fire. A CFA spokesperson told the Mail-Times a shipping container and five acres of grassland are ablaze. The CFA has four vehicles on scene, with an additional two vehicles en route. More to come.

