A Grampians community group has installed emergency markers along the Grampians Rail Trail, to guide emergency services locate accidents. After receiving funding in 2021, the 'Friends of the Grampians Rail Trail' group have installed 19 Emergency Marker Posts at regular intervals along trail. Friends of Grampians Rail Trail coordinator John Pye, who helped oversee the construction of the trail, said it was a logical step. "Inevitable emergency incidents will occur and 'Friends of Grampians Rail Trail' needed to provide the best public safety infrastructure," Mr Pye said. READ MORE: "Each sign has a number, so if there is an emergency and someone rings triple zero, they can list the nearest post and the emergency services will know exactly how to get there." "Because the Grampians Rail Trail is largely off-road, with only two cross roads over an 11km distance, it is extremely difficult for people to identify their location," Mr Pye said. "Even with software such as Google Maps the location will not be clear to the 000 call-taker and many locations cannot be directly accessed and may involve a 3km detour." Funding for the emergency markers came from the Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal (FRRR) in 2021. The posts are linked through the Emergency Services Telecommunications Authority 000 emergency response system. The need for the markers arose from an incident several years ago where a cyclist using a section of the publicly accessible track crashed and broke her collar-bone, according to Mr Pye. The markers compliment a system of 150 emergency markers installed throughout the Grampians National Park from 2018. MORE NEWS: An ambulance and SES was requested but it took an inordinate amount of time locate the group and find vehicle access for the ambulance. Mr Pye said Friends of Grampians Rail Trail was first community organisation to install emergency marker posts. "As we are the only community group operating a Rail Trail this is not surprising," Mr Pye said. In March 2019 a formal license was signed allowing the volunteer community group, 'Friends of Grampians Rail Trail', to manage and operate the Rail Trail. Public Liability Insurance was found and the Northern Grampians Shire has agreed to fund this as their contribution. The Grampians Rail Trail follows the historic Heatherlie Rail Line that was used from 1882 to 1949 to transport sandstone from Heatherlie Quarry in the Grampians to Stawell. It was constructed by students from Stawell Secondary College.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128798548/d52f340e-d90f-41ad-bc78-a6c7d3769837_rotated_180_rotated_90.jpg/r5_923_3019_2626_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg