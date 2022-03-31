news, local-news,

The Wimmera HPV Racing Team have announced themselves on the HPV scene with stirring debut performances from all three teams in their first race as a club. On Saturday March 26, the team competed in Mount Gambier in the opening race of the HPV Super Series competition Parent helper Paul Turmine said the club was delighted with how the race went. "We had one team finish third in their category, which we were very happy with and the other two teams finished the six hours," Turmine said. "They were short, they didn't have enough riders but they managed to finish the races. READ MORE: "A little bit of smart management from the whole team got both of them through. "I was very impressed with our younger team; they really knuckled down. "They only had five riders but they got through the eight hours." Mr Turmine said the effort from the Under 19 team had been extraordinary, having earned a podium finish and ending up 28th overall. "They never missed a beat, they didn't have a breakdown or anything like that," he said. "We had one rollover which happened on the last quarter of the last lap before the flag was dropped, but everything else went like clockwork. MORE NEWS: "We were racing against a team that had been riding in that class for a while... to be pushing like that is a very good job." With one race under its belt, the Wimmera HPV Racing Team is now looking for growth. "We're always looking for more people to come on board, see how it all works and see how much fun you can have," Turmine said. "We're really doing it to keep fitness up, keep the kids away from the old xBox and have fun." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128798548/e7dd2fb0-eb02-4916-b5ff-eb970dcd2694.JPG/r1250_1071_4764_3056_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg