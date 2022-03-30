news, local-news,

Communities in the Wimmera's north-east will have the opportunity to speak with Member for Lowan Emma Kealy when she visits on Thursday, March 31. Ms Kealy will host a series of mobile offices in Murtoa, Rupanyup, Minyip, Warracknabeal, Brim and Rainbow. "Mobile offices are a great opportunity for locals to drop in and have a chat with me about anything that I might be able to help them with," she said. "I love getting out and about, especially to our smaller towns, and having a chat with local residents about their ideas on how we can make our community a better place to live, work and do business." READ MORE: "It is also a chance for them to raise any concerns they might have." Ms Kealy will visit Cafe Marma in Murtoa at 9.30am, Rupanyup Living at 10.30am, Viet-Aus Kitchen and Cafe in Minyip at 11.30am, Warracknabeal's Cafe Pharmacino at 12.45pm, McPherson's Store in Brim at 2pm, and Rainbow's Bow Bakery at 3.30pm. These visits come after mobile offices in Dimboola, Nhill, Jeparit, Kaniva and Serviceton earlier this month. Ms Kealy is due to visit communities in the south of West Wimmera Shire, Northern Grampians Shire and Ararat Rural City in April. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

