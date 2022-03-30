news, local-news,

THE Hindmarsh Shire Council has extended an invitation to all candidates standing for the forthcoming federal election in the Mallee Electorate to participate in an open forum to be held on Monday April 4 at the Nhill Memorial Community Centre, 77-79 Nelson Street, from 6pm. Much like the 2019 iteration, all attending candidates will be provided with an opportunity to individually address the audience, then participate in an open question, and answer session from the floor at Monday's forum. The five candidates who have announced the will nominate for the election - Independents Sophie Baldwin and Claudia Haenel, Stuart King (UAP), Chris Lahy (Citizens Party) and incumbent member for Mallee Dr Anne Webster MP (Nationals) - are invited to the forum. Not only will the forum enable all candidates to individually address the audience and present them with details of their election campaign, but it will enable constituents within the electorate to get to know their candidates and to ask questions relating to issues and topics that they are passionate about. READ MORE: The forum will also be livestreamed on Hindmarsh Shire Council's Facebook page for residents who are unable to attend in person. Viewers will also be able to send messages with questions that will be relayed to the candidates for their response. In line with COVID-19 protocols, anyone attending this forum must be double vaccinated. For more information, please contact Greg Wood, Chief Executive Officer, on 03 5391 4444 or email gwood@hindmarsh.vic.gov.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ben.fraser/ca5d499d-25e6-484b-b73b-af301c493171.jpg/r10_435_4245_2828_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg