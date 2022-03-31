news, local-news,

TWO of Horsham's Little Athletics Club servants were honoured at its 2022 presentation night as life memberships of the club were awarded. Club president Nigel Binney and committee member Terry Arnel received the award for their years of dedication and devotion to the club on Wednesday night. Binney has been involved with the club for 14 years across two stints and has been on the executive committee at the club for eight years. READ MORE: For years he has volunteered his time as a team manager at regional and state titles and played a big role in ensuring COVID-safe policies were sufficient and adhered to after 2020. He has also been a representative for the Western Country region and also a representative on the Dudley Cornell committee. Speaking after receiving the award, a humbled Binney said his time involved with Horsham Little Athletics had been "fantastic". "14 years, I've loved every minute of it," Binney said. "It's the best committee of any sporting group I've been involved in, in terms of people prepared to make a contribution. We work as a team. "Recognition is fantastic but the reward for me is out here. The reward is in the smiles, it's in the punch of the air as kids get a personal best." Arnel has been on the Horsham Little Athletics committee for eight years and the executive committee for six years. He has been both president and vice president and has played a huge role in ensuring the club has updated their facilities and received new equipment. He also has attended Western country region meetings and Dudley Cornell meetings. Horsham Little athletics Club's Erica Blake spoke glowingly of Arnel's work. "We would not have been able to afford and progress the centre as we have without Tezza's ability to just write blinder grant applications," Blake said. Arnel was similarly humble when receiving his award. MORE NEWS: "I think through history I might be the highest spending committee person that's ever existed," Arnel laughed. "But I really see the need for matching our city counterparts with infrastructure and equipment... "It's been such a reward being invested in activities that my kids have gone through and just being knee-deep in the committee has been a great way to support them and see them progress." "I hope everyone enjoys the point we're at now and look to continue to build it to make it a strong regional centre."

