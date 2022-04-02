Residents proposal could transform Foundry Park into world-class playspace

news, local-news,

A group of Horsham North residents have come forward with a concept to revitalise Foundry Park into a state of the art playspace. The concept is to provide an all-inclusive, all -age, all-abilities recreational playspace that be can be enjoyed by Horsham residents "from the cradle to the grave". Kath Dumesny, Anne Hawkins and Angela Munn presented their proposal to members of Horsham Rural City Council at a Horsham North forum at Horsham Neighbourhood House, last month. The group said the opportunity to create an inclusive playspace was an exciting way to put Horsham on the map. "It will be a placed filled with sensory stimuli, whimsy, imagination and active recreation," Ms Hawkins said during the presentation. "An inclusive playgroud means that everybody can play together," Ms Dumesny said. "My grandkids could be on a swing with someone else's grandkids who are not quite so able bodied." READ MORE: "It's not separate equipment, nobody's segregated," Ms Hawkins said. Inclusive playgrounds allow individuals of various abilities (caregivers and children alike) to enjoy recreation in a space that meets their needs. "The aim is to make it so everyone can use it, but it has subtle differences that make it inclusive," Ms Munn said. Ms Munn said the park's location along Dooen Road could also help it become a gathering space for those travelling through Horsham. "It has the potential to be the yardstick with which other inclusive playspaces around Australia are measured," she said. The group have advocated for the potential playspace to be designed by companies such as Playscape Creations or Anembo Landscape Architects and Project Managers. Both companies have been involved in designing purpose-built inclusive playspaces across Australia. "They are the experts in what they do," Ms Munn said. MORE NEWS: The design of the playspace would incorporate active play features, paths, shade and shelter and support infrastructure. The group cited New South Wales' Everyone Can Play guidelines as another inspiration behind their concept and a set of guidelines for the project have been informed by the Touched by Olivia Foundation. The foundation works in partnership with local councils and corporations to build and maintain state of the art inclusive playspaces. Horsham Rural City Council mayor Robyn Gulline said she was really "impressed" with the initiative shown in the concept. "It's a fantastic idea.. .they've really thought it through," Cr Gulline said. "When residents come up with fantastic ideas like this, the question is how can (Council) include this in plans, how can we get the funding and how can we make this happen?" For Dumesny, Hawkins and Munn the opportunity to redevelop Foundry Park is one that shouldn't be missed. "With vision, imagination and a will to create it, this accessible and all inclusive park and recrational area could be the beautiful, innovative and vibrant beating heart of this community," they said.

