There will be a new face at the wheel of Minyip Murtoa's A Grade netball side in 2022, with Sheridan Petering taking over from premiership coach Jessie Newell. Petering has been involved with the Burras for many years as a player and as a coach. She was a part of the club's 2019 A Grade premiership and has experience coaching Under 17s and B Grade netball. READ MORE: Although only in the infancy of her A Grade coaching reign Petering has enjoyed the role so far. "It's going really well," she said in early February. "It's something I've wanted to do for a while but I've just recently had a baby nine months ago and it hasn't really been on the cards for the last little while. "This year was just the right time. "I haven't coached in a while. So I'm a bit rusty at the moment but I'm sure it will all come back to me." Petering pointed to building relationships and sharing ideas with her side as one of the aspects she has so far taken pleasure out of. "We haven't really done too much of the gameday stuff just yet," she said. "More fitness work but just showing my style and getting to know the girls has been great." As someone who has coached under 17s, Petering sees similarities between leading the the juniors and seniors. "It's pretty similar because Under 17s is kinda that step before most of them go up to seniors the next year," she said. MORE NEWS: "So juniors is kind of just more getting them ready for jumping up into senior grades. "With your seniors you can push them a bit harder than you probably normally would with juniors. There's probably not much of a difference to be honest." After a tough season in which they finished eighth after winning the premiership in 2019, Petering's coaching philosophy is focused on more than just winning. "At the end of the day we play to have fun and we play to build strong relationships," she said. "Because I think if we can get that down pat early on in the year then the success will just follow. "We do play to win to some extent but it's not everything. "More just play to have fun, create those friendships and those bonds and then whatever success comes from there is a bonus." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128797359/6413dc9a-f419-48b7-baf8-4febccc7cbe6.JPG/r0_166_5246_3130_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg