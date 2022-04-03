news, local-news,

WIMMERA Bushwalking Club is reflecting on half a century of muddy boots and magnificent views with a series of events and public walks. The group will celebrate its 50-year anniversary milestone with an event at the Horsham RSL on April 5, in addition to a public walk from the Troopers Creek campground on April 10. Bungalally member Ann Sprague has been a part of the club for more than 10 years and said it was an easy and accessible way for her to stay fit. "It provides a good variety of walks. I am getting older, and the walks are graded - if there is a difficult walk there is also an easy walk on the same day," she said. READ MORE: "We live on a rural block so we have outdoor interests." As part of the group's 50th-anniversary celebrations, Mrs Sprague completed a walk to the top of Mount Zero, which emulated the group's first walk all those years ago. Beyond just walking, Mrs Sprague said there was something for everyone in bushwalking. "Companionship, exercise, and meeting like-minded people. There are people interested in trees, wildlife, wildflowers, and birds. All of the peripheral things that outdoor people are interested in. "They are a very companionable group. Very inclusive and everyone mixes together as we are walking. They are also very safety conscious." Mrs Sprague said walking with the club had given her memories she otherwise wouldn't have experienced without the guidance and attention of the club's leaders. One memory she recalled was the club's fancy dress celebration for an earlier birthday, where members wore formal clothes on their top half and hiking gear on their bottom half. "People in suits, fancy blouses and blazers and walking boots below. It was good fun," she said. She recommended the club to anyone interested in finding a new, satisfying hobby. "Because you have experienced walkers, experienced leaders and you get to go places that you probably wouldn't walk as an individual or with family," she said. OTHER NEWS: "People know where they are going and have done the walks before, if you want something a bit more difficult with a bit of help. Sometimes it is safer to go in a group than on your own or just as a couple. "Also, if there is a rostered walk you tend to go instead of staying in bed." The Wimmera Bushwalking Club will celebrate its 50th anniversary at the Horsham RSL at 7.30pm on April 5. Monica and Phil Coleman, authors of the Grampians Peaks Trail guidebook Grampians Walks, will be special guests at the event. Discounted copies of Grampians Walk will be available on the day. The club will also host a public walk on Sunday, April 10, from Troopers Creek Campground to "The Wall" and return. For more information, contact Steve Knoll on 0428 871 210. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Wimmera Mail-Times, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling your stories. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/116423175/6f0cf46a-6782-4b73-aa39-3298ecc2a772.jpg/r2_241_4926_3023_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg