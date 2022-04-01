news,

Details: Bed 4 Bath 2 Cars 2 $870,000 LAND: 4.72Ha (11.6ac) AGENCY: Harcourts Horsham CONTACT: Taylor Whitworth on 0499 832 113 INSPECT: By appointment Welcome home to your private oasis set on 4.72 hectares (11.6acres) and only a 10 minute drive from Horsham. This immaculate home features sweeping views of your swimming pool as you take in the established trees that surround the home. The spacious kitchen/living area has stainless steel appliances and sliding doors to the 15 square metre outdoor area. This brings the outdoors in for the ultimate entertainment zone. Completing the inside of the home are four extremely large bedrooms, the main bedroom overlooking the pool with walk-in robe and ensuite. Outside you will find great shedding, landscaped yard around the home, established trees across the 4.72Ha and your own private camping ground with fire pit. For year round comfort the home is complete with evaporative cooling and wood fire heater. To arrange an inspection contact Taylor today.

