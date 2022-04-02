news, local-news,

It's 2022, so I generally text my adult daughter to check if it suits her before I call directly - I'm always trying not to interrupt. I was surprised by my smiling reaction to the following text messages Ms Twenty and I exchanged recently though. "Can you talk now?" "I am at a burger shop and then going to a bar sorry. Is it urgent?" READ MORE: Hamilton Street footbridge to give Horsham residents 'choices' Why the belly laughs from me? Well, it was a Tuesday night! It just seemed so carefree and irresponsible of my eldest and most conscientious offspring to be eating junk food and potentially drinking alcohol on a school night. After the social restraints imposed on all youth in recent years, I was thrilled my diligent hard working university student was making the most of letting her shoulder length blonde hair down. I tried again the next day, but at a bad time. RURAL: Horsham farmer to represent region in directors scholarship program "My class got put online and moved forward so I won't be able to talk until 2.30" I thought aiming for the next day might work so queried her commitments and received; "Oh, well, I am getting bubble tea with Claire at 12.30 and then I have class from 3.30-5.30 and then I am probably going to hang out with Izzy for a bit." Getting desperate, I inquired; "Okay. Tonight?" Her response: "I have hub night from 7.30-9.30" So obviously I just called her immediately anyway, right?! OUR COMMUNITY: Wimmera Auxiliary donates two new incubators Heck, there is always voicemail if she absolutely couldn't pick up. She was eating an apple and travelling on foot between bookings, but we could then arrange a good time to talk. My daughters still living at home use their text messages with a much greater sense of urgency. My 'P' plater recently attended a huge party and planned to catch a Taxi home with a friend, so I didn't have to wait up. Don't worry, I still slept with my mobile strapped to my heart, so I was ready when I received, "You awake. Cos I'm scared. And don't want to call taxi. Not a vibe." Who needs solid sleep in the wee smalls anyway? Sometimes I do, so I stay away and get lovely texts like, "I love you too mummy, I'll pray for you, and I love you so much, xxx"

