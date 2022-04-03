news, local-news,

Noradjuha-Quantong's tireless gatekeeper Murray Sinclair received the ultimate recognition at the Bombers season launch on Thursday. After 35 years of service as a gatekeeper - 23 with Noradjuha and 12 with Noradjuha-Quantong - the Bombers' ticket box will now officially be known as the Murray Sinclair Ticket Box. A humbled Sinclair was visibly surprised when the club made the announcement. READ MORE: "I didn't really expect it. Somebody's come up with this bright idea so that's the way it's worked out," Sinclair laughed. Sinclair took up the gatekeeping role after he hung up his boots with Noradjuha Football Club in the 1980s and continued his role once Noradjuha and Quantong merged in 1997. He only retired from the role at the start of the 2021 season. Sinclair said he enjoyed his time in the position and recalled something a friend of his would say. "One fella an old mate of mine Edmund Heard said - because I was there until about three o'clock in the afternoon - that it kept me away from the bar," he laughed. "So I had a bit of a late start." Reflecting on his mammoth contribution to the Bombers said "I've had a lot of fun and met a lot of people". "I've had a lot of great experiences to tell you the truth and it filled the Saturday's in for me," he said. "I like the club and I barrack for Essendon so I like the Bombers." MORE NEWS: Noradjuha-Quantong president Matt Treacy said it was "paramount" to recognise volunteers. "People don't do it for recognition, but it's nice to be recognised," Treacy said. "It's because of people like this that things like (the season launch) can happen."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128797359/e0fe15ec-c5fa-491d-81d8-5fc4b108ac8d.jpg/r296_222_4032_2333_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg