news, local-news,

Update: 10am. Emergency services have declared scene safe. One CFA unit remains on the scene. The fire gutted the weatherboard home with the verandah collapsing as firefighters battled the blaze. It is understood the property's shed and neighbouring homes were not affected by the fire; however, the effects of smoke damage remain. A witness to the blaze said the fire was believed to have originated from an electrical device charger belonging to one of the younger occupants. "Fortunately no one was harmed," they said. The witness said the children alerted their parents of the blaze and evacuated the home safely. An investigation into the blaze is ongoing. Update: 9am. ADDITIONAL units are on the scene of the house fire as smoke blankets part of Horsham on Monday morning. At least five units are on the scene of the Laurel Street fire, with onlookers asked to move away from the house fire. A southernly wind is blowing smoking across Natimuk Road, slightly reducing vision for motorists. There is currently no threat to the community, but the community is encouraged to monitor conditions. What you should do: Earlier: EMERGENCY crews are on the scene of a house fire in Horsham on Monday morning. Crews were called for assistance at about 8.20am with reports of a house fire. At the scene, there were three fire units, including breathing apparatus units. Police, Ambulance Victoria and Powercor are also on the scene. Visibility at the scene has been described as poor due to smoke in the area. The Wimmera Mail-Times also understands parts of the weatherboard house is starting to collapse. The CFA issued an advice message for Horsham. There is a house fire at Laurel Street in Horsham," it said. "There is currently no threat to the community, but you should continue to stay informed and monitor conditions." What you should do: Impacts in your area: More to come. OTHER NEWS:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ben.fraser/0a0c792b-bfbb-4563-804b-4e315f88f2dc.jpg/r0_373_4032_2651_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg