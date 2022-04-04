news, local-news,

Dachshunds descended in their droves to Edenhope's Henley Park as part of the annual pilgrimage - The Day of the Dackel. The event, which celebrates all things sausage dog, has quickly become a staple for dachshund lovers from all over Australia. READ MORE: Sunday's iteration did not disappoint with a huge turnout of dachshunds - of all shapes and sizes - accompanied by their passionate owners. Owners travelled from all over the Wimmera as well as from as far as Mount Gambier, Geelong and the Barossa Valley. The day began at 10am with a meet and greet, before the dachshund show got underway at 11am. The show saw prizes awarded to the best-dressed dackels across four categories - dapper Dachshund (boy), debutante dachshund (girl), child & dachshund fancy dress family Group and non-dachshund dress up. This year's show was hosted and judged by Goroke drag queen Wanda Jackson, star of Wanda, Queen of the Little Desert. Ms Jackson set scene for the show by singing some catchy, dachshund themed tunes which the crowd adored. After the show food vans and a sausage sizzle proved a popular lunch choice for many, while people browsed stalls selling dachshund-themed products. Not long after the March of the Dachshunds was held, starting at Henley Park and finishing at Lakeside Living aged care facility along the Wallace River. MORE NEWS: Residents of Lakeside Living were then able to meet some of the dachshunds, with many providing pats and compliments to their new four-legged friends. The event wrapped up at around 3:30 pm, with the visiting dackels ready for a well-earned rest. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

