news, local-news,

Nhill and District Sporting Club is one of just eight clubs chosen to draft a legendary AFL player as part of a campaign to revitalise grassroots football after COVID-19. The Carlton Draft is aimed at helping local clubs get back on their feet after the "toughest period in recent memory", bringing together Victorian communities and encouraging them to come and support local footy. READ MORE: Each eight clubs will have the chance to draft a former AFL player for one game in 2022. The players include, four-time premiership Hawk Jarryd Roughead, four-time Goal of the Year winner Eddie Betts, 2010 Collingwood Premiership player Dale Thomas, recently retired Demon and 300 gamer Nathan Jones, two-time All Australian Brendon Goddard, 2017 Richmond Premiership player and five-time All Australian Alex Rance, 407 game superstar and four-time Premiership player Shaun Burgoyne and three-time premiership player Cam Mooney. The clubs will find out who they get on a special draft night on Wednesday April 27, broadcast on Fox Footy. More than 500 clubs were nominated for the campaign, which launched in February. The final eight clubs were selected in conjunction by Carlton Draught and the AFL on hardship grounds and in line with the campaign's aim to support grassroots footy. Nhill secretary Josh Shrive said the announcement was thrilling for the club and its members. "It's nice to be selected; there's a bit of buzz around the place..., the hardest part has probably been trying to keep it under wraps since they told us we were in the mix," Shrive said. "It's a credit to Carlton Draft, Fox Footy and the players who've stuck their hands up to just be willing to help out grassroots footy. "I'm sure there are plenty of clubs who would have been worth it, so it's a privilege to be selected. "It's nice to see them happy to help in any way... already a shot in the arm, the boost in positivity around the club has been noticeable. "Our social media's going nuts." Shrive said being one of the clubs selected is a huge boost for the sporting club. "It'll be a huge event, and hopefully get a lot of people through the gate, give an excuse for all our members to come out," Shrive said "Hopefully we get some fine weather for it I suppose." Shrive said Nhill's coaches had discussed who it would pick, but the club was keeping a prospective draft order close to its chest. "We can't reveal anything, (our coaches) would like to keep it hush-hush," Shrive said. "It'll be a surprise on the night. We looked through the list, and they're all obviously fantastic, they've all got great value on and off the field." Shrive said the club would gather to watch the draft in a special event at Davis Park. "We've sent off some club gear for draft night," Shrive said. "We'll have a bit of a function at the club rooms too, hopefully watch it up on the big screen and see what happens." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128798548/3d0f3029-77b3-4f5f-a132-06d3af41fc2e.jpg/r1_0_1199_677_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg