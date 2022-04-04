Silencing urgency is alarming

newsletters, weekly-wrap-summary,

In an eerily Orwellian scenario, a highly regarded academic was recruited to advise the government on climate change policy and, a little later, to serve as the chief scientist at the CSIRO's Climate Science Centre. He then learnt he cannot speak publicly and honestly on his findings. This unwilling silence has the unfortunate effect of having him apparently endorse inadequate government policies that fall well short of what experts are advocating. That is apparently what happened to former CSC chief scientist and Climate Change Authority member Professor David Karoly. He said he was told not to speak out on what he describes as the Coalition's "complete and catastrophic failure" to act on global warming for the past nine years. This pressure apparently came from political sources and from within the CSIRO bureaucracy. The CSIRO recruited him to head its newly funded earth systems and climate science hub in 2018 but would not allow him to say the government's policies had done little to cut emissions. When asked why the CSIRO wanted a senior scientist to stay quiet about how the government's climate change policy stacked up against the science a spokesperson said: "In order for us to remain an independent and bipartisan trusted advisor we need to remain impartial and therefore to ask that our people do not advocate, defend or publicly canvas the merits of government or opposition policies". It would be impossible for a person in Dr Karoly's position to comment on Australia's climate change trajectory without straying into the political realm. Climate and energy policy have effectively framed the national political debate for two decades. It is this polarised politicisation that has resulted in more than a decade of tragic governmental atrophy over one of the crucial problems of our times. Dr Karoly, who is adamant that "If we want a resilient Australia ... what we have to do is address climate change", says the rules applied to him need to be changed so the public can be better informed by the scientists directly. He's right. Facts, not political spin, should be driving climate emergency policy and debate.