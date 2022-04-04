news, local-news,

MORE than 300 people attended West Wimmera Shire Council's seniors concert on Thursday. Award-winning country music star Tania Kernaghan entertained the crowd at Kaniva Recreation Reserve. Mayor Bruce Meyer said it was a fantastic turnout for the event. "We had bus loads of people coming from all throughout the shire to attend," he said. "It was a wonderful concert - Tania was a great entertainer and the crowd loved listening to her music." The event celebrated the shire's senior residents. "The seniors concert was a great opportunity for residents from all over West Wimmera Shire to come together and enjoy a great day out," Cr Meyer said. "Seniors make up just over a third of the population of our shire and our senior residents are great contributors to our communities. READ MORE: "We like to take the opportunity to thank them whenever we can, and unfortunately, we have not been able to have a seniors concert for the past few years due to COVID-19 restrictions. "It is great to be able to offer a concert this year, in a COVID-safe environment." Following the concert, Council provided afternoon tea to attendees. Free tea and coffee was also served throughout the event from DK's Cruizin Coffee. Cr Meyer thanked everyone who helped make the day possible. "It takes a lot of manpower to put on a concert for more than 300 people, so thank you to everyone who helped out on the day," he said. The Kaniva Recreation Reserve is currently home to about 100 caravans, with the Trakmaster Off-Road Caravan Club hosting its annual gathering in the town this week. Cr Meyer said many of the club's members also attended the concert on Wednesday. "It was great to see them immersing themselves in the community," he said. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Wimmera Mail-Times, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling your stories. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/116423175/b1305237-b97e-4dea-8d15-b485bef59020.jpg/r5_191_2042_1342_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg