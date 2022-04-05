news, local-news,

The annual awards for the 2021 calendar year were presented on the final night of the Horsham Greyhound Club's Cup Carnival. During the Community Grants race night awards were presented for Trainer Of The Year, Local Trainer Of The Year, Greyhound Of The Year and Local Achievement Award. Andrea Gurry from Nhill was awarded both the "Local Horsham Trainer of the Year" and the overall "Horsham Trainer of the Year". In previous years "Trainer of the Year" would usually be won by large Melbourne kennels. SPORT: Tucker 'healthy' after collapsing in derby win Gurry trained 40 winners for the year, which was actually less than the second placed Garry George of Beulah. Meanwhile, George trained a massive 47 winners for the 2021 Calendar year which would normally win trainer of the year honours, but Gurry had a large amount of other runners finishing second and third which in-turn boosted her total points for the year to 355.5 past Garry who finished on 317. Following a result of 47 winners for the 2021 calendar year, George was awarded with the "2021 Local Achievement Award", for training the most winners in a calendar year by a local trainer in the history of the club doing so at a strike rate of greater than thirty percent, almost double the industry average. Gurry finished the award ceremony as she started it with her Greyhound Fearless Pigeon awarded the "2021 Horsham Greyhound of The Year". Pictures: Fantastic turnout for West Wimmera Tania Kernaghan concert "Pigeon" as he is known at home finished with a 2021 Horsham race record of Seven Wins, Six Seconds and Four Thirds. The club returned to regular Tuesday afternoon racing last week and locals made a successful return, with a very Murtoa flavour. Josh McDonald kicked proceedings off with his ever-improving dog Master Logan winning the first race. Master Logan has just continued to impress over past weeks after gaining much confidence in his heat of the Vic Breeders on March 8 running second and qualifying for the $12,000 final followed with a very respectful 6th in the final. Last week Logan ran a great second, and this week he greeted the judge in first place in a personal best time of 23:57sec well-done Josh a great effort breeding, rearing, breaking in and training the litter. In the following race the Murtoa theme continued with Heather Baxter's very impressive He's For Us continuing on his winning ways in the very smart time of 23:21sec following on from last weeks nine length win in 23:20sec. In his past five starts He's For Us has won three and been placed once and is putting together a very impressive run of form and looks to have a very bright future. On a side note, Bingo is back up and running on Friday's with heads down at 1pm if you are thinking of coming down we would love to see you.

