EMERGENCY crews were called to a car roll over on Horsham Noradjuha Road south west of Horsham on Monday afternoon. Police, Ambulance and CFA were all in attendance at the scene which was alerted to authorities just before 4pm. The Wimmera Mail-Times understands there was one occupant in the vehicle. Police at the scene told the Wimmera Mail-Times they were awaiting extra support as the driver needed to be airlifted via ambulance. The road is closed, and there was no indication of when it would reopen. More to come.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cassandra.langley/b04d0d3a-e76b-4fb8-8e97-925479342aeb.jpg/r5_191_2042_1342_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg