news, local-news,

Forest Fire Management Victoria is conducting planned burning in Little Desert National Park near Minimay. Ignition for this burn should be completed across two days, between 10am and 8pm, on Tuesday April 5 and Wednesday April 6. This is the continuation of burning at this block that occurred in Spring 2021. FFMV advise nearby residents that they may be affected by smoke from these planned burns Smoke may be visible from nearby localities and communities including Minimay, Goroke, Kaniva and residents along Kaniva-Edenhope Road and Natimuk-Francis Road. READ MORE: What to do about: SMOKE ROADS ACCESS TO FOREST/PARK RECREATION SITES Stay informed about Planned Burning Visit our website at https://www.ffm.vic.gov.au/ Call the VicEmergency Hotline on freecall 1800 226 226 Visit VicEmergency website www.emergency.vic.gov.au Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128798548/e9c52d29-c6fc-41dd-bc3f-b82edb4122fb.png/r3_49_1053_642_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg