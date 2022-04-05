Planned burn conducted at Little Desert National Park on April 5 and 6
Forest Fire Management Victoria is conducting planned burning in Little Desert National Park near Minimay.
Ignition for this burn should be completed across two days, between 10am and 8pm, on Tuesday April 5 and Wednesday April 6.
This is the continuation of burning at this block that occurred in Spring 2021.
FFMV advise nearby residents that they may be affected by smoke from these planned burns
Smoke may be visible from nearby localities and communities including Minimay, Goroke, Kaniva and residents along Kaniva-Edenhope Road and Natimuk-Francis Road.
READ MORE:
What to do about:
SMOKE
- If you are experiencing any symptoms that may be due to smoke exposure, the Department of Health and Human Services advises that you should seek medical advice or call Nurse on Call on 1300 606 024
- Close windows and doors to prevent smoke from entering
ROADS
- Road travel may be hazardous due to low visibility associated with smoke
- Signs may be in place to slow traffic. Obey all traffic signs and instructions from fire agency crews near the burn
- For travel times and roadworks check http://traffic.vicroads.vic.gov.au
ACCESS TO FOREST/PARK RECREATION SITES
- Be aware of planned burns happening in your local area and stay clear of areas where burns are taking place or areas that have recently been burnt
- Access to walking tracks, car parks, camping grounds and picnic sites in areas close to or in burn areas may be restricted
- For parks closures, please refer to Parks Victoria on 13 1963 or visit http://parkweb.vic.gov.au/
Stay informed about Planned Burning
Visit our website at https://www.ffm.vic.gov.au/
Call the VicEmergency Hotline on freecall 1800 226 226
Visit VicEmergency website www.emergency.vic.gov.au
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
- Bookmark www.mailtimes.com.au/
- Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters
- Follow us on Twitter: twitter.com/Wim_Mail_Times
- Follow us on Instagram www.instagram.com/wimmeramailtimes/