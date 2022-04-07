Builder appointed for Horsham Primary School upgrade

news, local-news,

Better facilities are on their way for students at Horsham Primary School with the appointment of a builder for an upgrade to the school's administration building. Labor Member for Western Victoria, Jaala Pulford said Johns Lyng Makesafe Emergency Builders (Victoria) Pty Ltd has been appointed to deliver the project under Victoria's Minor Capital Works Fund scheme. The state government has provided $500,000 to go upgrade the administration building at Horsham Primary School. Ms Pulford said the project was vital to ensure Horsham Primary School was up to date. "We're making sure that our schools have the best facilities, our classrooms have the best teachers and that every child is given every chance to succeed," Ms Pulford said. Education minister James Merlino said it was important that rural schools such as Horsham Primary School weren't forgotten. READ MORE: "Every student should have a great school, no matter where they live," Mr Merlino said. According to a Victorian government spokesperson, In the past seven years, the Victorian Government has invested over $10.9 billion in building new schools and more than 1,700 school upgrades, creating around 13,500 jobs in construction and associated industries. "(The Victorian government) is now ahead of schedule in its commitment to open 100 new schools by 2026, with 62 new schools opening between 2019 and 2024," the spokesperson said. "While much of this funding went on new schools and significant upgrades to help meet increasing demand, the Minor Capital Works fund is about delivering the small projects that make a big difference while also supporting local jobs." Projects through the Minor Capital Works Fund will be progressively delivered with all projects to be completed by the end of 2022. The Victorian Budget 2021/22 invests $20 million in the Minor Capital Works Fund to improve learning spaces as well as the condition and character of schools. More than 300 Victorian government schools have been allocated funding to fast-track priority projects under the Minor Capital Works Fund to improve learning environments as well as the condition and character of schools.

