Fresh off her Cry Forever arena tour, ARIA award winner and alt-pop singer songwriter, Amy Shark is coming to Horsham as part of a mammoth 42-venue tour. Ms Shark will perform at Horsham Town Hall on Friday, July 22. Presented by triple j, Handsome Tours, Select Music and Rage More, Ms Shark's See U Somewhere tour will run throughout May, June, July and August. With one show still remaining on her national run, Amy Shark will now bring her critically acclaimed Cry Forever and Love Monster albums to regional fans right across Australia on her See U Somewhere tour. "I'm the happiest when I'm on stage performing and I can't wait to travel further into Australia where I've never been before, to explore some of these towns and meet everyone, it's going to be a fun one." READ MORE: Ms Shark said she was thrilled to be performing such an epic run of shows around Australia, and showing her endless gratitude for the huge love from her regional fans. "I don't know when I'll get the chance to do a huge Australian run like this again so if I'm coming to your town you are mine that night! No excuses," she said. With one show still left on her national run (Perth's RAC Arena on May 13), Shark will now bring her critically-acclaimed Cry Forever and Love Monster albums to regional fans throughout Australia on her See U Somewhere Australian tour. After bursting on to the global music scene in 2016, Shark's six-times platinum single Adore put her on the map as one of Australia's most formidable emerging songwriters. Since then, Ms Shark has won 8 ARIA Awards and become a staple of the Aussie music scene. MORE NEWS: Ms Shark's latest album, CRY FOREVER was her second #1 ARIA debut holding the top spot for two weeks consecutively. Ms Shark has collobarated with Blink-182's Travis Barker, global superstar Ed Sheeran and Grammy-winner Keith Urban. The tour will kick off at Bunbury Regional Entertainment Centre on May 19 before taking in a further 9 dates in WA (supported by Dulcie), and will then move through NT (supported by Prayer Corby), NSW (supported by Adam Newling), ACT, VIC (supported by Yorke), SA (supported by Jess Day) and TAS (supported by Tyler Richardson), then heading north for 7 shows in her home state of QLD (supported by Cult Romance), finishing up at Tanks Arts Centre in Cairns on August 29. Tickets went on sale at on Wednesday 30 March from https://www.amyshark.com. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

