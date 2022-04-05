Emergency crews attend rescue at Mt Arapiles after climber stuck on cliff face
Update, 9am (April 6)
Ambulance Victoria was called to reports of a rock-climbing incident in Arapiles around midday on April 5.
A teenaged male was taken to Horsham Public Hospital by road ambulance, in a stable condition with lower body injuries.
Earlier
CALLS for assistance have been answered after a person was stuck on a cliff at Mt Arapiles on Tuesday.
"Paramedics are on scene. One person is currently trapped and will need a high angle rescue. They appear to be in a stable condition," the spokesperson said.
"The air ambulance has been dispatched."
The Wimmera Mail-Times understands up to eight emergency service vehicles are responding
