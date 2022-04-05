news, local-news,

Update, 9am (April 6) Ambulance Victoria was called to reports of a rock-climbing incident in Arapiles around midday on April 5. A teenaged male was taken to Horsham Public Hospital by road ambulance, in a stable condition with lower body injuries. Earlier CALLS for assistance have been answered after a person was stuck on a cliff at Mt Arapiles on Tuesday. Ambulance Victoria was called to reports of a rock-climbing incident in Arapiles around midday. "Paramedics are on scene. One person is currently trapped and will need a high angle rescue. They appear to be in a stable condition," the spokesperson said. "The air ambulance has been dispatched." The Wimmera Mail-Times understands up to eight emergency service vehicles are responding READ MORE: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128798548/565b363a-991b-4a32-beeb-1c731f68632c.JPG/r9_219_4246_2613_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg