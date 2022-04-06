news, local-news,

Live music in the Wimmera and Grampians received a boost this week thanks to new funding from the Federal Government. Two venues - the Murtoa Hall and the Halls Gap Hotel - will share almost $60,000 thanks to round four of the $20 million Live Music Australia program. The Murtoa Mechanics Institute received $31,800 for the Hall to fund performances by professional musicians and support an open mic program. READ MORE: The Halls Gap Hotel received $27,500 for installing a PA and lighting system to allow them to host original Australian artists continually. Federal Member for Mallee Anne Webster said the funding would provide much-needed support for local live music venues to rebuild while stimulating the economy and igniting the excitement back into community entertainment. "This critical funding will deliver quality Australian live music into regional communities, welcoming local artists back on stage and helping venues maximise their economic recovery and sustainability," Dr Webster said. Minister for Communications, Urban Infrastructure, Cities and the Arts Paul Fletcher MP said pubs and clubs are vital to the live music economy. "We want our live music venues primed to host performances, to engage and entertain audiences, and to maximise their economic recovery and sustainability," Mr Fletcher said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

