Region's talent on display at 44th Horsham East Rotary Art Fair

HORSHAM Town Hall will once again play host to a variety of artists from across the Wimmera, as part of the 44th Horsham Art Fair. Horsham East Rotary Club is hosting the event which takes place from Tuesday, April 5, to Sunday, April 10, a format returning from 2021's COVID-restricted program. Organiser Pam Clarke said the new format would allow a greater appreciation of the Wimmera artists on display. "Instead of doing it over a weekend, we have done it over five days during the week as well as on the weekend," she said. "It gives people more of an opportunity to come in and see the wonderful talent that is our region and further afield. We are very fortunate to have such quality artists." READ MORE: In all, 20 artists will be on display in several bays laid out inside the Town Hall. The Horsham Makers Gallery will also return to the event with a store selling arts and crafts, after its successful appearance at the event in 2021. All artwork showcased at the event will be available to purchase, and attendees can vote on their favourite artwork as part of the people's choice award. Horsham Regional Gallery director Jane Scott was 2022's art competition judge for the best of show and best bay categories. Artist Joan Goad won the best bay award with her series of artworks depicting Pink Lake. Ms Scott said she was impressed by how the artworks related to one another. "It has a lovely flow of colour, style, and technique. It is a really nice body of work," she said. "Some of the other displays are fantastic artwork, but it is a bit jarring because the artists are putting in a bit of this work and a bit of that work. "What you end up with is not the flow that Joan has done. She has clearly decided to present us with a body of work representing Pink Lake." Artist Kathy Koop took out the individual category with her black and white pastel depiction of a cockatoo, named Black Cockatoo. Ms Scott said the piece won due to its technical prowess and visual intrigue. OTHER NEWS: "What I found with Kathy's work is that clearly, she has got an amazing technique. The detailing of the artwork with pastels," she said. "If you have ever handled artwork, pastels are a real pain in the butt. They smudge so easily. "I looked at it for a while, and I couldn't actually read it as a cockatoo and that is what I love. "She has turned what is a very familiar subject matter into an abstract and every time you come back you see something different. That is one of the winning things in a work of art, you get something different each time you look at it." The Horsham Art Fair will be at the Horsham Town Hall from April 5 to April 10. Entry is $5. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Wimmera Mail-Times, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling your stories. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/116423175/f2c6eaee-15cc-48de-b38f-0da8a65cb3c6.JPG/r2_285_5565_3428_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg