HORSHAM man Justin Amor smashed funding goals after completing a 14.8km run across Melbourne as part of the Herald Sun Transurban Run for the Kids event. On Monday, April 4, Mr Amor competed in the event, which saw participants run along a track through Melbourne's CBD, Southbank and Docklands. In addition to the run, Mr Amor created a Gofundraise page, raising $7662, far more than his $2500 fundraising goal. RELATED - Cancer survivor Justin Amor running to raise money for Royal Children's Hospital Mr Amor said he was proud to have completed the run. "It was an amazing experience. So uplifting," he said. "So many people doing something for the same cause it was just inspiring." During the run, Mr Amor had a sign on his back stating it was 30 years since his initial diagnosis and 25 years since his bone marrow transplant. He said he had planned to run the event with headphones in for music, however ended up taking the headphones out as so many people tapped him on the back asking to talk about his story. Mr Amor's brother, Paul, completed the run with him. "I can't thank all my friends, family, work colleagues and extended network enough for all the generous support and messages over the past weeks," he said. "We ended up raising more than $7500 for the Royal Children's Hospital." READ MORE: If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Wimmera Mail-Times, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling your stories. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/116423175/b9ded4f2-7ca6-446b-b19f-92d7da7e1f4b.png/r0_218_700_614_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg