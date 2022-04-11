news, local-news,

When Bree Childs was working as an oral health therapist in Nhill, her morning consisted of driving from Murtoa to Horsham, dropping her children off at two different childcare centres, and driving to Nhill to start her workday. The routine would take, on a good day, about an hour and 20 minutes, cover more than 100km one way, and guzzle up an exorbitant amount of petrol. Mrs Childs is one of many mothers in the Wimmera forced to travel long distances and spend big to find her children a place in the region's difficult-to-access childcare market. New research from Victoria University has brought to light the childcare inequality between affluent metro suburbs and regional areas such as the Wimmera. READ MORE: In the Grampians region, the report has found 2.63 children per singular childcare space, with 39.5 per cent of the population living in a 'childcare desert'. Horsham recorded 2.59 children per childcare space, and Warracknabeal recorded 6.8 children per availability. Beyond the immediate impact of children not attending early childcare, having no access to a childcare service has the flow-on effect of barring women from re-entering the workforce after their maternity leave. Mrs Childs, qualified as both a teacher and in oral health, has had to forego her participation in the workforce for a part-time role at Murtoa College, as her childcare arrangement was untenable. "The morning routine was an absolute nightmare. I have faced battle after battle," she said. "It is stressful. It is really, really hard. If I didn't have grandparents to help them get my children to Horsham I wouldn't be able to work. OTHER NEWS: "It is heartbreaking because I am qualified in dental and teaching, two jobs that are needed, and I can't work because we do not have any child care." Another Murtoa mother, Karla Gibson has also experienced similar issues stemming from a lack of childcare options in the town. However, unlike Mrs Childs, Mrs Gibson has been unable to find childcare for her two-year-old child. With another child on the way, Mrs Gibson was worried about the potential impact of reduced socialisation on her two children. "My daughter is turning two and she has not had any childcare. She is a COVID baby, so has never really had socialisation in the whole two years," she said. "We are about to have another one, so she really needs a place to go and socialise, escape mum and the newborn baby." At the other end of the Wimmera, parents have been facing a similar story. Goroke mother of two Nikiesha Pilgrim has also faced difficulties re-entering the workforce after having a baby. Mrs Pilgrim was a teacher's aid at the Goroke Primary School and left the role after having her first child in 2018. Despite job offers in Goroke and nearby Edenhope and Apsley, Mrs Pilgrim has had to take a job in Horsham due to its proximity to her child's childcare centre. "By the time I drive to Horsham, drop the kids off, and drive back it is just not viable to work locally," she said. Her story has underlined a concern found in research by Federation University's Dr Cathy Tischler into the effects of a lack of childcare availability in small towns. Mrs Pilgrim, like many mothers in small towns, has to commute and work in larger centres such as Horsham, depleting towns such as Goroke and Murtoa of a crucial part of its local workforce. With a federal election looming on the horizon, childcare looks to be a key issue for Mallee voters at the polls. In the past week, incumbent Mallee member Anne Webster met with parents from Murtoa to discuss the provision of the service in the town. Meanwhile independent Mallee candidate Sophie Baldwin has outlined her childcare election pitch, calling the federal government's $19.4 million Community Child Care Fund a 'pitiful' amount to address regional Australia needs. "In Natimuk I met a mother from Murtoa, who could be filling a workforce gap in her local town, she is not the only qualified professional not able to work due to lack of childcare. Murtoa is crying out for childcare, but when you've got a population in the hundreds, not thousands, you need an MP who cares and will help you get attention," she said. "When you are an independent, not beholden to the pecking order of party politics, you can ask, demand, agitate and or negotiate to achieve vital assets for your communities. Assets which would support a thriving local economy. "If elected, childcare for families across Mallee would be on my immediate to-do list when I get to Canberra." If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Wimmera Mail-Times, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling your stories. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/116423175/bd787154-e05b-43eb-ba1d-d0157a1da423.JPG/r3_285_5566_3428_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg