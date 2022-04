news, local-news,

Wimmera Football Netball League fans can get excited, as some mouthwatering matches have been scheduled for Saturday's round one matches. There is no standout clash in the round one fixture, however the Southern Mallee Giants battle with Dimboola looms as an interesting one. The Giants had a stellar 2021 season, finishing second on the ladder behind Minyip-Murtoa, while the Roos had a resurgence finishing in fifth spot. Ahead of the season the Giants