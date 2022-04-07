news, local-news,

HORSHAM'S community safety committee says they are disappointed after two public defibrillators were vandalised, leading to concerns about how to safely store the life-saving equipment. Two of the automated external defibrillator devices, one at the Horsham soundshell and another at Weir Park have been missing for the past few weeks as a result of suspected vandalism. The defibrillators were housed in publicly accessible wall-mounted containers and were left unlocked for easy public use in the case of an emergency. Horsham Rural City Council Infrastructure director John Martin said the council was considering alternate storage methods for the public devices. One possibility would be to have the defibrillators stored behind a combination lock, the code to which would be given after a person dials 000. READ MORE: "Council's strong preference and intention wherever possible is to leave AED cabinets unlocked," Mr Martin said. "Unfortunately, in some locations, we have had vandalism where these critical devices have been removed. "Based on advice from the emergency services, Council has become aware of a service where the AEDs can be secured, and made available to people by simply dialing the 000 services." There were concerns that a combination locked storage for the device would sacrifice precious minutes in the event of a heart attack. However, Mr Martin said most people who used the devices would dial 000 before accessing them, and therefore it would not affect the efficacy of its use. "In many cases, people are unaware of the locations of AEDs, so their first call is often to 000 in any case," Mr Martin said. OTHER NEWS: Horsham Community and Police Consultative Committee chair Mark Radford said the vandalism of the devices was especially disappointing considering how much work was put in to get the devices in the first place. "One of the reasons, particularly for this group, is that they campaigned so hard and worked so hard with Ambulance Victoria to get them in the first place," Mr Radford said. "They create such an important safety opportunity for the community. If something goes wrong, here is an instant way of helping." Mr Radford said the two lost devices were in vulnerable locations, as there were no CCTV cameras nearby. "The two boxes are at a disadvantage compared to the other locations because they are not monitored over CCTV or regular day traffic," he said. The Horsham Community and Police Consultative Committee will discuss the replacement of the devices at its next meeting in April. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Wimmera Mail-Times, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling your stories. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

