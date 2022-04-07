news, local-news,

A Council vote on a proposed memorandum of understanding between Horsham Rural City Council and WIM Resources has been postponed for the second time. The agreement centres on WIM Resources' Avonbank project, a proposed mineral sands mine 15km north of Horsham near Dooen. Previously, Horsham Rural City Council mayor Robyn Gulline recused herself from discussing the memorandum, citing a conflict on interest. Councillors Ian Ross, Claudia Haenel and Di Bell were absent from the Council Meeting on March 28. Council needs at least four councillors present to vote on any agenda items. READ MORE: A sub-committee, to be chaired by Councillor Penny Flynn, was delegated to discuss the proposal, however the three councillors were again absent during the April 4 special meeting, rendering Council unable to discuss and vote on the issue. WIM has been investing in the project for almost a decade and recently completed a test pit and pilot plant at the site. WIM anticipates mining the mineral sands ore body over a period of thirty-six years, and have said the mine will supply mineral concentrate containing zircon, ilmenite, and minor rare earth by products to offshore markets. The proposed memorandum of understanding would "confirm the principles of a collaborative approach...(and) develop processes to support (HRCC and WIM Resources) working cooperatively and collaboratively". The Council will again attempt to vote on the agreement at its next meeting on Tuesday, April 26.

